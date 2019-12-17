Chennai’s conservancy workers to get prizes for excellence

﻿

The system of ‘punishment and reward’ for conservancy workers in the city is set to get a makeover using CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds and with the support of residents welfare associations. Chennai has over 19,000 workers who clean 471 bus routes and 33,000 interior roads.

Individual workers will get prizes for excellence in various aspects of conservancy operations in each of the 200 wards of the city. Residents welfare associations are set to play a key role in identifying workers who deserve the prizes and determining the quantum of penalties.. Sweepers who have been given the responsibility of cleaning a particular stretch of road will be assessed based on a number of parameters relating to conservancy operations.

Each of the 15 zonal officers has been directed by the Chennai Corporation to develop a system to identify the best conservancy workers in each of their wards with support from residents associations. The residents associations will determine the prizes for the workers. The civic body has also started a survey to check for any deviation in the route of the tricycles and compactors that collect garbage, identifying affected neighborhoods.

In a bid to motivate conservancy workers, Corporation officials will give most of the 9,519 two-wheelers to such workers under the existing government scheme. The deadline for identification of the workers for distribution of two-wheelers is December 31. Many women who clean the roads have applied for the two-wheeler scheme without proper driving licences, and have been rejected. Chennai Corporation will coordinate with regional transport authorities to get licences for the workers.

To further improve conservancy, all schools and colleges have also been directed to install incinerators. Officials will check compactors routes, monitoring the work three times a day. Conservancy inspectors who receive the largest number of complaints relating to failure to clear garbage in the region will be penalised. A better online system will be developed by the civic body to monitor conservancy. Corporation officials will also get training on online monitoring of the conservancy vehicles.