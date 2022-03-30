Chief Minister Stalin inaugurates Chennai’s Central Square

The new landmark has been built at a cost of ₹400 crore. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

March 30, 2022 12:53 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the Chennai Metro Rail’s Central Square on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin formally inaugurated the facility

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday formally inaugurated the ‘Central Square’ developed at a cost of ₹400 crore. The facility, close to Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, is aimed at connecting important buildings located in this area and serve as a multi-modal hub.

For commuters who land at the railway station, many transport options including suburban trains, MRTS services, Metro trains and buses are available. These transport hubs are now interconnected. Important buildings such as Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Victoria Hall and Ripon Buildings too are now linked with these subways.

Advertising

Advertising

Pathways to make walking easier, pedestrian plaza with seating arrangements for commuters to rest and relax in between their journey, landscaping with greenery and fountains, revamped bus bays and subways are some of the important features of this ‘Central Square’.

A huge underground multi-level car parking is also coming up as part of this facility which will be able to hold about 2,000 vehicles and this is located opposite the Central Metro station. Chennai Metro Rail also plans to use a building here as a museum to show commuters how this mass rapid transit took shape and showcase it with pictures and miniature machines.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), one of the significant aspects of this square is the new subways equipped with escalators.

“Thousands of people enter and exit this area everyday and our aim is to make walking and travel for passengers seamless. Many who were earlier using the pedestrian crossing will now switch to the subways,” an official said.