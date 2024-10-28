ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai’s largest U-16 football tournament by The Hindu, VIS celebrates young talent

Updated - October 28, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The football tournament was inaugurated by a distinguished panel, including Rohit Ramesh, Director, The Hindu Group, and L. V. Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group, alongside Raman Vijayan, international footballer and coach, G. V. Selvam, VIS Chairman and VIT Vice President, V. Sanjeevi, VIS Director and K. Prabhakaran, VIS Principal on October 27. The VIS’s mascot, the Nilgiri Tahr was unveiled on the occasion. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vellore International School (VIS), with The Hindu, hosted Chennai’s largest U-16 football tournament recently. The event was inaugurated by a distinguished panel, including Rohit Ramesh, Director, The Hindu Group, and L. V. Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group, alongside Raman Vijayan, international footballer and coach, G. V. Selvam, VIS Chairman and VIT Vice President, V. Sanjeevi, VIS Director and K. Prabhakaran, VIS Principal on October 27.

The tournament will be on with matches scheduled on November 9 and 10.

The chief guests also unveiled VIS’s mascot, the Nilgiri Tahr. The tournament commenced with a ceremonial first kick by the coach, Raman Vijayan. He said: “Talent is not enough; you should possess big dreams and think big. I hope more tournaments will be conducted here, and more efficient players will be born.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Rohit Ramesh encouraged young players to seize this opportunity, highlighting The Hindu‘s commitment to nurturing emerging talent in sports. Mr.Selvam shared the school’s vision behind the tournament, noting that football, with its emphasis on teamwork, was an ideal sport to inspire the next generation.

Notable performances on the first day, included Mohammed Aman from Sir Mutha School, Chetpet; Sashawat from Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Perumbakkam; Aadhithya from Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, Kolapakkam; and Jadon Arul from Christwood School, Ponmar, who received Player of the Match awards for their skills and teamwork, according to a press release.

For more details, contact: 89392 83283

