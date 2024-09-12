Chennai’s beach combing machines repaired, says GCC Commissioner

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said on Thursday (September 12, 2024) that the dysfunctional beach combing vehicles in the city have been repaired and are now operational at the Marina Beach.

He further said that one more combing machine is set to be added to the fleet in two days.

Currently, the GCC utilises nine beach cleaning machines: five at Marina Beach, three at Besant Nagar Beach, and one at Palavakkam Beach.

The action follows The Hindu’s report in August, which stated that several beach cleaning machines in the city were not in a proper condition, with rusted and unusable combs that hindered waste collection. The report stated that four out of the five machines at the Marina Beach had damaged combs. Further, residents had also expressed concerns about the inadequacy of these machines.