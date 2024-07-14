Chennai’s avenue trees face decline amid urbanisation, says study

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) acknowledged the under-maintenance of avenue trees in the city after a study highlighted their decline due to urbanisation.

A study Slow and Systematic Elimination of Avenue Trees in Chennai by O.M. Murali, geographer and independent researcher, and S. Rajarajan, former Vice-Chancellor, SRM University, Sonepat-Haryana, was presented during a three-day workshop by the Madras University held recently. It examined the state of avenue trees along Sir Thyagaraya Road, Venkatnarayana Road, and G.N. Chetty Road in T. Nagar, which fall under Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones of the GCC.

The study showed that in 2004, 317 trees were surveyed on these roads. The survey considered factors such as biological names, physical features such as height, width of canopy, circumference of the trunk, health status by external appearance, and human factors such as nailing, wounds, digging, surface covering, and debris. Additionally, a comparison of the number of trees on the three roads between 2004 and 2024 revealed a marginal increase in the total number of trees from 317 to 327.

Only 201 trees of the current tree population are over 20-years-old, which indicated that 113 trees (of the total 317) planted in 2004 or before were not present. G.N. Chetty Road and Thyagaraya Road saw the most tree gains,, whereas Venkatnarayana Road experienced the highest tree loss, the study revealed.

According to the research, 241 trees in the three areas were found to be healthy. However, 76 trees exhibited symptoms of stress, 41 had debris dumped around their base, 135 had nails on their trunks, 231 had pavements around their base, 89 showed external injuries, and 53 were exposed due to digging operations.

A similar survey conducted by the team in parts of Valmiki Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur covered 541 trees across 10 avenues. The results showed that 430 trees were healthy, while 111 exhibited symptoms of stress. Additionally, 114 had asphalt or concrete around their base, 98 had debris around their base, 128 had nails in their trunks, and 126 showed external injuries or were affected by roads being dug up, says the study.

As per an article in The Hindu published in 1994, after a cyclone hit the city, based on Mr. Murali’s findings then, it was stated, “In the aftermath of the recent deluge, hundreds of trees in the City (then Madras) have been virtually uprooted and several are in a precarious condition. But nature alone is not the cause of this large-scale ‘urban deforestation’. Observations at several places revealed that the trees whose roots were covered by concrete or asphalt were alone uprooted. Whereas, in the case of the trees whose roots were not ‘paved’, suffered just minor injuries—a few broken and denuded branches.”

This shows that the reduction of the tree population due to urbanisation is not recent and has been ongoing for several decades.

When asked about the study, a senior GCC official admitted that avenue tree plantation does not last long since multiple service departments were working across areas. “Due to continuous works, planting of more avenue trees is not taking place. There is scientific proof that older trees do produce more oxygen than newer ones. But the GCC is not able to save all the avenue trees,” the official said.

Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari, who looks into the Parks Department as well, said, “As recommended in the study, the GCC is finding new Open Space Reservation lands to establish more parks to create lung spaces.”