Chennai’s Avadi Corporation brings out a list of shops for home delivery of groceries and vegetables

In a bid to reach out to residents during the nationwide lockdown period, Avadi Municipal Corporation has brought out a list of shops that could be contacted for home delivery of vegetables, in different areas falling under the civic body.

A total of 20 shops have been identified in various areas, including Kamaraj Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, Pattabiram and Annanur and the list has been released with the address and phone numbers to enable residents to place orders for groceries and vegetables. This is being shared to residents through social media groups and people can access information through www.avadicorporation.in. The dedicated online portal has short videos and news on the daily activities of the Corporation.

Officials of the Avadi Corporation said a helpline desk involving sanitary inspectors has also been created to help residents who face issues such as food needs for senior citizens, medical support and sanitation. Contact numbers of revenue officers have also been provided.

N. Ravichandran, Avadi Municipal Commissioner, said the Amma canteens in the Corporation would also begin to serve dinner for the benefit of residents. “We have engaged 10 vehicles and one of Fire and Rescue Services Department to carry out disinfection daily. Nearly 150 km of roads are being disinfected every day as a precautionary measure for COVID-19,” he said.

Moreover, a team of workers are engaged in disinfection efforts at the household level too. Of the 1 lakh houses identified in various wards, nearly 40,000 houses have been covered so far. A team of 120 workers are also involved in distributing awareness notices and are required to get digital signatures of the residents, he added.

A total of 32 persons have been placed under home quarantine in the Corporation and are being monitored along with Health department.

Welcoming the initiative, T. Sadagopan, a consumer activist in Pattabiram,, said the help desk must function round the clock. Moreover, similar facilities should be extended to neighbouring areas such as Poonamallee and Thirunindravur.