Chennai’s annual quiz on Independence day returns for its 31st edition

For 30 editions since 1994, a hush has fallen over the audience at the Music Academy seconds before Dr Navin Jayakumar’s first question at the annual Independence Day (formerly Landmark, now the Zifo Open) quiz.

If it is an easy crack, teams have historically worn a certain arrogant confidence and scribbled the answer on their sheet. If not, some jitters have taken control. Promises have been made to revisit this question when time permits, but a steady determination to reach the finals has persisted . This first question has hence been crucial in setting the tone of this event in a city that is known for its fiercely competitive and knowledgeable audience.

With one week to go for the event, Dr Navin says that he is yet to figure out what this year’s first question is going to be. He is, however, ‘excited to stump the audience that tends to be a sea of interesting, enthusiastic faces’. “I have a lovely first question for the finals though,” he adds.

Back this year for its 31st edition, and its second under the Zifo’s banner, the quiz promises large-scale participation (at least 400 teams) and interesting trivia to the audience that has an abiding love for quizzing and information. It is easily the most consistent, largest open team quiz in India, says the quiz master.

Dr Navin, a seasoned quizzer himself who began the Quiz Foundation of India (QFI), says that over the years, walking onto stage on Independence Day and saying “please rise for the National Anthem” has become his most favourite part of the event. That and the crowds, he adds.

“Everyone is aware of the fact that only eight teams make it to the finals but 392 teams come back year after year and participate, watching the competition as a competition. The auditorium on the day of the event is something to be experienced. There is a sense of trepidation and enthusiasm. It is why I have set 30% of the questions for the audience during the finals. The physical energy that the crowds bring is great to watch. Many youngsters literally jump to answer,” he says.

Hosting 30 editions of a quiz requires setting interesting questions with a steady balance between easy and tough, while also making it contemporary. Earlier, interesting pieces of information would be noted down by him in a book. Now, the doctor says that he has begun using the notes app on his phone while making sure to write down the source. This is to avoid conflict.

Today, Dr Navin is assisted by Siddhanth Rao, his co-quiz master, to ensure that the quiz format is not fossilised. “I do not know much about memes and other such pop culture trends. It is why Siddhanth was brought on board. The funny thing though is that I ended up setting all the questions revolving around social media while he set the classical questions on World War II,” he says. He is well aware of the need for light questions through the event. It is perhaps why trivia about Chennai and superstar Rajnikanth often find a way of making it to the final mix.

Raj Prakash, the CEO of Zifo, the company that has now taken over the sponsorship of the quiz, is a firm believer of two approaches to tradition. “Some need to be retired as they are no longer relevant. Others need to be embraced and nurtured. This quiz in Chennai is an identity of the city. We are a curiosity driven company. This is why we jumped at the opportunity to host the event,” he says.

He adds that last year, people from all over the world travelled to take part. To ensure that they have a great time without having to lug around their luggage, a small check-in facility is being arranged at the venue as well.

This year, prizes over ₹5 lakh will be distributed to the winners and also for best team name, college team, corporate team, senior citizen team and family team. Zifo had organised a preliminary event at about 20 schools in Chennai. The top three teams from each school will compete in the event, although in a separate category for the ‘best school team’ title.

The event promises an evening of cerebral entertainment, nostalgia and a crack at several audience prizes. Let the buzzing begin.

Zifo Open Quiz will be held on August 15 at 1.15pm at The Music Academy, TTK Road. Use the link to register: https://zifoopenquiz.com/register-form/#registration-form or contact hello@ZifoOpenQuiz.com/ 8754569948.

