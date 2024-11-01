GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai’s air quality plummets due to Deepavali fireworks

On Deepavali (October 31, 2024), all air quality monitoring stations reported consistently poor air quality throughout the day

Published - November 01, 2024 11:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A thick layer of smog envelopes Velachery in Chennai after Deepavali celebrations

A thick layer of smog envelopes Velachery in Chennai after Deepavali celebrations | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Air quality in Chennai plummeted during the Deepavali celebrations as bursting fireworks led to dangerously high pollution levels. Most areas of the city experienced ‘poor’ air quality on Thursday (October 31, 2024) due to the continuous bursting of firecrackers.

The festivities kicked off on Wednesday (October 30,2024), when low wind speeds worsened the situation, resulting in a thick layer of smog enveloping the city by night. On Deepavali on Thursday (October 31, 2024), all air quality monitoring stations reported consistently poor air quality throughout the day.

Despite guidelines by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) permitting only a one-hour window for fireworks each in the morning and evening, many residents continued to set off firecrackers beyond this time, contributing to the thick smog on Thursday night.

Chennai is monitored by eight Continuous Ambient Air Monitoring Stations — five managed by the TNPCB and three by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Among these, the stations near Alandur Bus Depot and Perungudi reported the highest AQI levels, exceeding 250 and indicating a severe concentration of PM2.5 particles in the air.

By around 10 p.m. on Deepavali, AQI levels approached their peak, with Perungudi reaching 277, followed closely by Alandur Bus Depot at 259. Other stations reported significant levels as well, including Velachery residential area at 250, Arumbakkam at 231, Manali at 176, Royapuram at 154, and Kodungaiyur at 147.

The AQI scale classifies air quality into several categories: levels between 51 and 100 are deemed satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and anything above 401 severe.

As per the CPCB, exposure to poor air quality can lead to acute reactions, including eye, nose, and throat irritation, coughing, chest pain, and headaches. Vulnerable populations, such as children and the elderly, are particularly at risk.

However, pollution levels began to improve by Friday (November 1, 2024) morning, with the overall AQI falling to around 160, indicating a ‘moderate’ level of air quality. Only the monitoring stations in Perungudi and Velachery continued to report ‘poor’ AQI levels.

Published - November 01, 2024 11:20 am IST

Related Topics

air pollution / Chennai / Deepavali

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.