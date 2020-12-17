Chennai’s 139th police station opened in Perumbakkam

CHENNAI

The 139th police station in the city -- S-16 Perumbakkam -- was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Perumbakkam.

After the inauguration, Mr. Aggarwal inspected the arrangements at the new police station, which started functioning from Thursday at the 91st block of the TNSCB tenements.

Before the launch of S-16, residents of the locality were being served by the S-10 Pallikaranai Police station which was started in 1987. The area under the station’s jurisdiction is vast, with a dense population. People who were living on the banks of the Adyar and Cooum were shifted to newly-constructed eight storey tenements built by the TNSCB. So far 75,000 people have been resettled in 21,000 houses here.

Therefore, Mr. Aggarwal said, a necessity was felt for bifurcation of the Pallikaranai station limits, and for the creation of a new station to handle the workload in an effective manner. “On accepting our recommendation, the State government has ordered the creation of a new station,” he said. He said with the formation of the new station, the workload of S-10 Pallikaranai police station would be reduced, and special attention would be given to the places attached to the newly-formed police station to prevent crime and other occurrences.

Mr. Aggarwal sought the co-operation of residents to make the jurisdiction free from any law and order issues and petty issues. “The station has been started for the welfare of the public. Police personnel here will strive to create a model area in the city and a model police station. All efforts will be taken to protect children.” said Mr. Aggarwal.

Additional Commissioner of Police, South R.Dhinakaran, Joint Commissioner of Police A.G. Babu and Deputy Commissioner of Police, St. Thomas Mount K.P rabhakar were present on the occasion.

The police station will function under the superintendence of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madipakkam range. Places within the panchayat of Perumbakkam, Sithalapakkam and adjoining areas namely Arasan Kazhani, Nookampalayam and Sankarapuram which were earlier under the jurisdiction of the S-10 Pallikaranai police station, now come under the jurisdiction of the Perumbakkam police station.

Ranjithkumar, Inspector of Police, has been posted as station house officer for the Perumbakkam police station to look after both law and order and crime. To assist the inspector, sub-inspectors and other ranks of police personnel have been posted.

Members of the public residing within the limits of the newly- formed police station can share their grievances with the inspector of police, through the mobile numbers - 9840619597 and 9498143067.