Chennai’s 113 flood-prone areas to get motor pumps, staff on night duty, ahead of monsoon

The northeast monsoon is expected to set in tomorrow; the Chennai Corporation has set up a control room and initiated a series of measures to avoid flooding and help residents

A view of the stromwater drain work in progress on the K.K.Nagar Main Road, last week. All work on stormwater drains is expected to be completed soon, officials said | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The northeast monsoon is expected to set in tomorrow; the Chennai Corporation has set up a control room and initiated a series of measures to avoid flooding and help residents

The Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed motor pumps [to help with water inundation] and staff on night duty at 113 flood-prone areas that have saucer shaped land profiles in the city, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon this week. Evacuation points have been readied at all the 15 zones of the city.

The civic body has activated the control room for the monsoon, and has started monitoring issues pertaining to flooding, traffic diversions and the potential evacuation of residents. Residents are requested to call the helpline number 1913 for monsoon-related issues.

Drains to be completed

The civic body is also set to complete work on a few stretches of incomplete drains in the few days ahead of the onset of the monsoon. The first spell of rain during this northeast monsoon is expected on Saturday, officials said.

A series of coordination meetings were held on Thursday, to improve preparedness for the northeast monsoon. Senior officials of the State government have directed the Highways Department to complete work on the development of stormwater drains at 17 locations including on WallTax Road.

The Highways Department is expected to complete the work in 17 locations in one week.

The Water Resources Department has been directed to complete major flood mitigation projects in areas such as Semmencherry to reduce flooding in the southern parts of the city.

Each of the 15 zones have received a cash advance to make arrangements for evacuation of residents in low-lying areas. Motor pumps have been readied in all the flood-prone locations. Barricades will be installed at all the locations where drain work is incomplete.