Chennai’s 108 ambulance network cuts down average response time to seven minutes

Serena Josephine M. CHENNAI
October 13, 2022 22:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Increasing the fleet strength and deployment of vehicles at or near hotspots has helped Chennai’s fleet of 108 ambulances respond much quicker now. From an average response time of 8 minutes 40 seconds prior to 2020, the ambulances now take seven minutes on an average to reach the callers’ destination.

Prior to the pandemic, there were 52 ambulances in Chennai. At present, there are 79 ambulances in the city — 53 basic life support, 10 advanced life support, three neonatal ambulances and 13 bike ambulances, Sandheep Kumar, district programme manager, 108 ambulance, GVK-EMRI, said.

“In Chennai, the average response time of 108 ambulances — the time taken from the base location of the ambulance to the caller’s destination — was 8 minutes 40 seconds prior to 2020. After increasing the number of ambulances across Chennai during the COVID-19 pandemic and deploying ambulances at hotspots or near hotspots, the average response time in Chennai has been reduced to seven minutes,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official data, in its 14 years of operations in Chennai, the 108 ambulance network has catered to caseload of 8,66,978. Road traffic accident victims and pregnant women are among the highest beneficiaries of the ambulance network in the city. In fact, during the pandemic, a considerable number of patients with fever and COVID-19 were transported. Other emergencies that the network catered to include cardiac, respiratory, stroke and accidental poisoning.

“108 ambulance’s emergency medical technician (EMT) has access to contact an emergency response care physician/medical officer to share the status of patients instantly and follow the procedure as per the doctor’s advice. This helps in shifting the patient to the hospital in the golden hour with prompt care and without any delay,” Dr. Kumar said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

While shifting the patient to a hospital (medical college/government hospital), the EMTs provide pre-arrival intimation to the source hospital and share the patient’s vital signs and health parameters using the ambulance’s Android mobile phone, he said. “Hence, before we reach the hospital, the necessary protocols for the respective patient will be ready to start treatment immediately,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
trauma & emergency healthcare
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app