Chennai’s 108 ambulance network cuts down average response time to seven minutes

Increasing the fleet strength and deployment of vehicles at or near hotspots has helped Chennai’s fleet of 108 ambulances respond much quicker now. From an average response time of 8 minutes 40 seconds prior to 2020, the ambulances now take seven minutes on an average to reach the callers’ destination.

Prior to the pandemic, there were 52 ambulances in Chennai. At present, there are 79 ambulances in the city — 53 basic life support, 10 advanced life support, three neonatal ambulances and 13 bike ambulances, Sandheep Kumar, district programme manager, 108 ambulance, GVK-EMRI, said.

“In Chennai, the average response time of 108 ambulances — the time taken from the base location of the ambulance to the caller’s destination — was 8 minutes 40 seconds prior to 2020. After increasing the number of ambulances across Chennai during the COVID-19 pandemic and deploying ambulances at hotspots or near hotspots, the average response time in Chennai has been reduced to seven minutes,” he said.

According to official data, in its 14 years of operations in Chennai, the 108 ambulance network has catered to caseload of 8,66,978. Road traffic accident victims and pregnant women are among the highest beneficiaries of the ambulance network in the city. In fact, during the pandemic, a considerable number of patients with fever and COVID-19 were transported. Other emergencies that the network catered to include cardiac, respiratory, stroke and accidental poisoning.

“108 ambulance’s emergency medical technician (EMT) has access to contact an emergency response care physician/medical officer to share the status of patients instantly and follow the procedure as per the doctor’s advice. This helps in shifting the patient to the hospital in the golden hour with prompt care and without any delay,” Dr. Kumar said.

While shifting the patient to a hospital (medical college/government hospital), the EMTs provide pre-arrival intimation to the source hospital and share the patient’s vital signs and health parameters using the ambulance’s Android mobile phone, he said. “Hence, before we reach the hospital, the necessary protocols for the respective patient will be ready to start treatment immediately,” he added.