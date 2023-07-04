Chennai zones 1 to 4 will get water supply from Puzhal distribution station on July 6

July 04, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas falling under zones 1 to 4 in Chennai will get alternative supply from the Puzhal water distribution station on July 6, as the Minjur desalination plant will be under maintenance.

A press release from Metrowater said maintenance work will be carried out at the 100 mld desalination plant in Minjur between 9 a.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. on Friday. Areas, including Minjur, Manali, Madhavaram, Kathivakkam and Vyasarpadi, will be provided with water supply from an alternative source at the Puzhal water distribution station.

Residents in need of additional water supply may book tankers online. Metrowater will continue street supply and street tanks as usual, the press release said.