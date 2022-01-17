Chennai youth stages kidnap drama in Secunderabad, reunited with parents after a warning

He wanted money for his personal expenses and for making short film

The Vadapalani police has traced and nabbed a youth in Secunderabad who staged a drama as if he was kidnapped by somebody to get ransom from his father.

According to the police, Pensilaya, 54, a businessman of Ram Nagar, Triplicane, alleged that his son Krishna Prasad, who had gone to a shopping mall did not return home. The incident happened last Thursday. The next day, he lodged a complaint with the police that his son could have been kidnapped.

Theinvestigation was taken up by Vadapalani Police Inspector Praveen Rajesh. His team found that Mr. Pensilaya had received a WhatsApp message on his mobile phone from his son’s number saying that he was kidnapped and that he should pay a ransom of ₹30 lakh for his release.

The police team analysedthe call records and traced him to Secunderabad, Telangana. Immediately, the police reached the spot and secured Krishna Prasad with the help of Telangana police.

On interrogation, Krishna Prasad told the police that he was jobless and needed money to meet his personal expenses and make a short film. He had staged the kidnap drama to get money from his father, the investigation revealed.

He was brought to the city and reunited with his parents after a warning.