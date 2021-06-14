Chennai youth raises funds, helps two hospitals with COVID-19 relief

CHENNAI

14 June 2021 11:54 IST

The young man and his father together raised ₹38 lakh to support the hospitals

Skanda Vyas Srinivasan, a youth from Chennai along with father, has raised ₹38 lakh towards COVID-19 relief -- from organising PPE kits to oxygen concentrators.

After seeing the rising number of cases and the shortage of beds and equipment, he decided to pitch in along with father and raise funds, and managed to help VHS and Hindu Mission Hospital, according to a press release.

Skanda said, “The work involved connecting hospitals to donors for funding and organising the product or services delivery to hospital from vendors. The efforts put in from May 1 till the middle of June yielded funds of ₹38 lakh.”

He also organised equipment including oxygen concentrators, syringe pumps, flow meters, PPE kits and sanitary items.