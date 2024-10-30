GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai youth arrested for killing his father by setting him on fire

Published - October 30, 2024 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of murdering his father by setting him afire following an argument.

The deceased K. Sathyamoorthy, 51, lived with his wife and son, Dhanushkodi, at YMCA Kuppam, Tondiarpet. As he was unwell, he stayed at home while his wife worked at the canteen of a private hospital. On Saturday (October 26, 2024) evening, Sathyamoorthy was found dead in their house, and neither his wife nor son was around.

The Kasimedu police sent his body for postmortem examination. While a case of unnatural death was initially registered, after the postmortem, the case was altered to murder. Upon investigation, the police arrested Dhanushkodi and remanded him to judicial custody.

The police said Dhanushkodi was unemployed and had frequent arguments with his father. During one such argument on Saturday, following a heated exchange of words, Dhanushkodi allegedly assaulted his father. As Sathyamoorthy collapsed, Dhanushkodi set him on fire and fled the scene, the police said.

