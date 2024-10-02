Chennai World Cinema Festival to begin in the city on October 4

The seven-day Chennai World Cinema Festival will be held in the city between October 4 and 10. Nearly 146 short films and feature films from 51 countries will be screened at the festival organised by Chennai World Cinema Trust.

A press release said about 20 film artistes, including from Iran, Venezuela and Bangladesh, are likely to take part in the festival. The films to be screened were shortlisted from nearly 3,321 short and feature films from 112 countries. Film buffs may enjoy the films without any charge.

The festival would be kickstarted with an inaugural ceremony at Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute on Friday morning. ‘The Inner Glow’, a Venezuelan film would be screened as the inaugural film. Moreover, film artiste Gayathri Shankar’s Tamil short film Pizhai would also be screened. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is likely to participate in the inaugural ceremony.

Film buffs may also watch movie screenings at Prasad preview theatre, Saligramam, Periyar Thidal, Vepery free of cost. Venezuelan films would be screened under the ‘Country Focus’ section. Films will also be screened for students at various educational institutions, including Loyola College, Ethiraj College, Apollo Arts and Science College, Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute and Bharat Institute of Higher Education and Research.

Several eminent personalities from the film industry and other fields would interact with the viewers at the festival, organised with the support of the State and Central governments.