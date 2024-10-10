ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai World Cinema Festival concludes with award ceremony

Published - October 10, 2024 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai World Cinema Festival 2024 concluded with an award ceremony held at Don Bosco Arts and Science College in Chennai on Thursday.

The festival that began on October 4 and ended on October 10, featured film screenings at various venue across the city, including Prasad Preview Theatre, Ethiraj College for Women and Loyola College. More than 3,200 films from 150 countries competed in the festival across different categories.

The award for Best Indian Short Film was shared by two films — Thursday Special and Jadugoda. The Best International Short Film award was won by Hassan with Turn off the Lights securing the second place. The Hounds and the Runners won in the Best Indian World Cinema category, while The Invisible Girl (La pampa) bagged the award for Best International World Cinema.

Tamil movies Bumper won the best religious harmony film, Mamanithan was awarded the best humanitarian film and Mugizh won under the best children film category. Days of Heaven won the award for best Tamil Eelam film.

Speaking at the event, G. Rarish, director of The Hounds and the Runners said, “Although my film has won many awards internationally, winning in Chennai feels especially special, as the city has always been a hub of South Indian cinema.”

