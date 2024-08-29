Chennai | Women’s Christian College stages ‘The Government Inspector’ by Nikolai Gogol

Since 1917, Women’s Christian College (WCC) has upheld an important tradition — the college play. This is an event that brings together students and faculty members who prepare for months before the play is staged, and is a rite of passage for several students who are interested in theatre.

This year, WCC will throw open its doors to the public for Nikolai Gogol’s satire The Government Inspector, from September 5 to 7 at the college auditorium. The 90-minute play chronicles the panic and chaos that breaks out in a small Russian town once they hear of the arrival of a government inspector.

Written in a light-hearted way while tackling issues related to power and corruption, Regin Rose, director and founder, Chennai Theatre Academy, says that the play which was written in 1836 remains relatable to this day. “We were keen on choosing a play with an impactful message, and The Government Inspector was perfect for the students to stage,” he adds.

In preparation, the cast and crew went through an intensive two-month workshop, which included character development sessions, voice modulation and more. Regin, who has worked with WCC on two previous editions of the college play, said that the students came together quickly, and were able to adapt to the rhythm of the production, despite some of them having no prior stage experience.

For Avanthi Vineeth and Rachel Sheena, who essay the main roles in the play, it was also important to research imperial Russia, and the economic and political background of the time the play was set in. It helped them understand their roles better.

A team of nearly 120 members, comprising a majority of students and some faculty members, are working across the sound, lights, costume and set departments. Having been adapted several times over the years onstage and into films and television shows, the play continues to be sought after. In this staging as well, expect intelligent humour with a side of introspection.

The Government Inspector will be staged at Women’s Christian College, College Road, Nungambakkam on September 5, 6, and 7 at 6.30pm. Tickets are priced at ₹200 onwards, and will be available at the venue.