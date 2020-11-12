Chennai woman police inspector beats top cop in shooting competition

Ms. Lakshmi, of the W-21 Guindy All Women Police, bagged the first prize along with A. Amalraj, Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters

Lakshmi, Inspector of Police, and A. Amalraj, Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters bagged the first prize in a shooting competition held here on Wednesday. City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal came second.

The Tamil Nadu Police Operations unit conducted the shooting competition for officers up to the rank inspector of police, at Marutham Campus, Raja Annamalaipuram. The competition had three categories: 10 feet, 15 feet and 20 feet.

A total of 536 officers from the different units such as Law and Order, Crime, Traffic, Armed Reserved, Intelligence Section, CCB, SCP and Modern Control Room participated. Amalraj Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters and Lakshmi, Inspector of Police, W-21 Guindy All Women Police, won the first prize, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal Commissioner of Police won the second prize and R. Sudhakar Joint Commissioner of Police (East Zone) won the third prize.

The competition was conducted in presence of A.K. Viswanathan, Additional Director General of Police Operations, Jeyachandran, SP, Operations and other officers. Mr. Aggarwal distributed prizes to the winners.