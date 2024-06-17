Chennai woman injured as enraged buffalo drags her along road

A 35-year-old woman was injured after her dress got entangled in the horns of a charging buffalo and she was dragged along in a street in Thiruvottriyur.

The woman has been identified as Madhumathi, 35, of Thiruvottriyur. On Sunday (June 16) afternoon, she was walking on a narrow lane of Grama Theru. The charging buffalo rushed from the opposite side and accidentally her dress got snagged in the horns of the animal. She was dragged by the animal for a few yards. A CCTV footage showed that she was physically lifted and on top of the animal. The other residents, including a couple of boys, were seen running in panic.

On hearing her cries, neighbours came to her rescue and sent her to a private hospital after rescuing her from the animal. As public chased it, the animal went berserk and damaged vehicles parked on the road side. Later, they managed to control the animal.

Police sources said the woman had bruises all over. She was undergoing treatment and out of danger. Reportedly another person also sustained a minor injury.

Buffalo captured

The Greater Chennai Corporation Staff reached the spot and the animal was captured and taken to the Greater Chennai Corporation’s shelter in Pulianthope said City Health Officer M. Jagadeesan.

Regarding the licensing of cows across the city and setting up of additional shelters in South Chennai that were announced by Mayor R.Priya during the Corporation Budget presentation this year, the officer said, owing to Lok Sabha Elections, work could not be initiated for both these projects.