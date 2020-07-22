Chennai woman chases, nabs mobile phone thieves

CHENNAI

22 July 2020 16:29 IST

H. Geethapriya got into an autorickshaw and chased the thieves who were on a bike, and managed to nab one of them with the help of the public

A 28-year-old woman bravely chased a bike-borne duo who snatched her mobile phone, and caught them after following them in an autorickshaw for more than a kilometre.

H. Geethapriya, is an employee of a private firm in Kancheepuram district, and stays in Jafferkhanpet. At 6 a.m. on Monday, she was waiting near the KFC outlet in Ashok Nagar to board a bus to her office. Two unidentified persons who came on a bike suddenly snatched her brand new mobile phone from her hand and fled.

Alert Geethapriya ran behind them, besides raising an alarm and she quickly managed to catch an autorickshaw. She chased the duo and managed to stop them near ESI Hospital. The rider of bike was caught with the help of members of the public as well as the auto driver.

Advertising

Advertising

She called police personnel from Kumaran Nagar and handed over the suspect to them. Kumaran Nagar Police Inspector questioned the suspect who was a 17-year-old boy from Ramapuram. On information given by him, the police nabbed the pillion rider who was a 16-year-old. Police seized two mobile phones and a bike from them. The duo were produced before the District Juvenile Justice Board.

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal summoned Ms. Geethapriya to his office and rewarded her.