Chennai woman arrested for strangling husband, staging his death

Published - July 25, 2024 03:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old woman from Villivakkam in Chennai was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and later passing it off as death due to ill-health.

The deceased, M. Ghouse Basha, 49, of SIDCO Nagar, Villivakkam was living with his wife Shajitha Banu and two children. His wife reported to the police on February 28 that her husband died due to ill-health at their house as he already had diabetes and seizures. Based on her complaint, Villivakkam police registered a case for unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem. The post report indicated strangulation marks on the neck of deceased.

Armed with the post-mortem report, police conducted further interrogation with his wife Shajitha Banu. The investigation revealed that she had been arrested by police in connection with an earlier offence and was out from prison on bail. When Ghouse Basha found this out, the couple had frequent quarrels. Police said during one of these quarrels, Banu pushed him down and strangled him using her dupatta. Later she pretended to be innocent and stated that her husband due to ill-health.

Police arrested Shajitha Banu and remanded her to judicial custody.

Chennai / crime

