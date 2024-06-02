Chennai witnessing an increase in pedestrian fatalities, says study

Chennai has seen an increase in pedestrian fatalities, despite efforts to reduce the number of accidents, according to a study conducted by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP). Over the past five years, the number of accidents involving pedestrian and fatalities has been increasing. The proportion of pedestrian fatalities rose from 11% in 2019 to 43% in 2023, as reported in the Road Accidents Reports (2019-2022) and the Road Accident Analysis in Tamil Nadu, 2023, the study says.

The ITDP had done the study in 2023-24 and it was presented at a workshop for officials and engineers of the Greater Chennai Corporation on May 30 and 31. A.V. Venugopal, an architect and organiser, said the workshop participants were efficient in identifying the problem areas and coming up with solutions.

14 streets selected

At the workshop, the institute selected the Chennai Corporation’s 14 streets for improvement. Among them were Old Jail Road with Ibrahim Sahib Salai, Perambur High Road, and Gandhi Irwin Road. The selection was based on factors like footfall, street character, and urgent development needs.

The study says that while the Chennai Corporation has made strides in reducing overall traffic accidents, the rising number of pedestrian fatalities underscores the need for improved pedestrian infrastructure. A survey was undertaken on the 14 streets, stretching over 16 km, among 1,700 respondents, including 830 females, 870 males, 250 children, and 300 vulnerable users. The aim was to assess the efficiency of the current pedestrian infrastructure. The survey revealed that 76% of the respondents found significant obstructions on footpaths, 41% caused by parking of vehicles and 34% by encroachments. The clustering of electrical utilities was the most common cause of footpath obstructions.

It also highlighted that most respondents felt that the streets were adequately shaded and safe. However, high obstructions and inaccessible infrastructure for the differently abled persons were serious concerns. According to the report, streets prioritising pedestrians are safer, more accessible, and liveable. Streets like Pedestrian Plaza, CSIR, and Wallajah Road exceeds the basic footpath requirements. Continuous and consistent footpath standards across the entire streets are crucial for pedestrian mobility, as shown on Sardar Patel Road and Peters Road.

Despite adequate infrastructure, pedestrian crossings and measures to ease traffic should be prioritised on streets like Perambur High Road and Peters Road. Streets without formal footpaths, such as C.P. Ramaswamy Salai and Anna Main Road, use storm water drains as walking zones, highlighting the need for an efficient design for safety and comfort. The absence of enforcement results in footpath encroachment, diminishing walking zones on streets like Old Jail Road and Gandhi Irwin Road.

The ITDP recommended several measures such as creation of safe and continuous access networks, phasing plans, and regular impact assessments.

The report also highlights the economic benefits of walkable cities. For example, in Chennai’s Pondy Bazaar, retail shop owners reported a 15%-20% increase in sales after project implementation.

Projects for pedestrians

The Chennai Corporation also presented projects planned for pedestrians. The Mega Streets project was launched in 2020 to develop equitable and high-quality streets; Phase I will benefit 19 out of 40 stations.

The Intelligent Traffic Management System proposed under Singara Chennai 2.0 is expected to significantly impact urban mobility, as it will cover 67 of the 165 ITS junctions. “The Mega Streets project will improve accessibility to 610 schools and 174 anganwadis, and serve 220 economically weaker section settlements across six neighbourhoods. It will also enhance access to 42 Metro Rail stations, 21 railway stations, and 911 bus stops,” the project summary reads.

30-year lifespan

“The project includes integrated planning and design of resilient underground and overground utilities to manage floods, making streets cut-proof, including landscape elements, and ensuring a 30-year lifespan for streets. It also focuses on neighbourhood planning, parking management, and creating iconic public spaces to promote healthy and safe neighbourhoods, re-imagining streets as vibrant public spaces. “The project aims to promote walking and cycling and improve road safety by implementing the recommendations of the Road Safety Action Plan,” according to the presentation.

Under the first phase of the Sustainable Urban Services Programme (SUSP), five neighbourhoods are to be developed. Among them is a 1-km stretch of the Monegar Choultry Road at a cost of ₹29.23 crore. Preliminary planning has commenced, and on adjacent streets, the storm water drain network is being re-routed.

Six neighbourhoods — Anna Nagar (13.1 sq. km), Tondiarpet (18.7 sq. km), Nungambakkam (10.7 sq. km), Mylapore (11 sq. km), Adyar (13 sq. km), and Velachery (13.8 sq. km) — were identified for development in the following phases. Streets within these neighbourhoods were chosen based on factors such as footfall, street character, and urgent need for development.