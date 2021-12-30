Chennai witnesses unpredictable rains

Many areas in the city were faced with heavy waterlogging including T.Nagar, Mylapore, Teynampet and Nungambakkam.

Heavy rains, totally unpredicted, pounded the city for a few hours on Thursday afternoon, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and flooding many areas.

It started as a cloudy day with drizzle here and there. By 3 pm, heavy rains started lashing the heart of the city for a few hours with MRC Nagar receiving the maximum of 13 cm. This was followed by Nungambakkam receiving 12 cm of rain and YMCA Nandanam 8 cm.

While Meenambakkam and ACS College recorded 5 cm of rain each, Anna University got 4 cm. Many areas in the city were faced with heavy waterlogging including T.Nagar, Mylapore, Teynampet and Nungambakkam.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology said, “The interaction of the easterly winds at lower level and westerly winds at upper level has brought rains to the city. We had given a forecast that city will get rains. The rains in the city will continue till January 3.”

Weather bloggers say no one saw such a massive outpour heading for the city. Weather blogger Pradeep John said, while they did certainly expect the rains, the quantum was a surprise. “We can call this a cloudburst. The rain rate was amazing. We received close to 10 cm in an hour,” he said.

Another weather blogger K Srikanth said, such short intense spells are highly difficult to predict. There was a bit of wind convergence and the influence of western disturbance at mid-tropospheric level caused these rains. “There have been such episodes in the past too. In November, we saw the city recieving 20 cm of rains. Similarly, a few years back, Taramani got 10 cm of rain. At least in November, we had a few weather models that did predict such heavy spells, but this time, no one saw this coming,” he said.

Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre said, the unexpected fast movement of the easterly trough over Chennai coast gave Chennai the instense rainfall on Thursday. “This is a highly localised event and it is very difficult to predict such short heavy spells of this intensity usually.”