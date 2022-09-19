Chennai will not face drinking water shortage for one year, says board

The water board is hopeful that all the major reservoirs, including the one in Puzhal, are likely to get filled up during the ensuing monsoon. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chennai will not face any water shortage for another year as its major reservoirs have sufficient storage.

The six reservoirs feeding the city’s water supply, including Chembarambakkam and Veeranam tank in Cuddalore district, have a combined storage of 8.56 tmcft, which is 64.79% of their total capacity of 13.22 tmcft.

Residents are now being supplied with 1,030 million litres of water a day, sourced from reservoirs and two desalination plants. The supply would be maintained at this level for another year given the present storage level, R. Kirlosh Kumar, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s managing director, said in a press release.

On the corresponding day last year, the reservoirs had a combined storage of 10.47 tmcft. However, the storage at Poondi reservoir has been reduced to facilitate construction of two sluice wells to the Institute of Hydraulics and Hydrology, Poondi, and other improvement work taken up at a cost of ₹10 crore. About 50% of the work has been completed so far.

However, this will not be a hindrance to store water from catchment areas during the northeast monsoon. There are chances that all the reservoirs will get filled up during the ensuing monsoon, the release said.