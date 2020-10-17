Chennai will get light to moderate rain till Monday

Northern parts of Tamil Nadu may witness thundershowers over the weekend

Parts of north Tamil Nadu will experience wet weather till Monday as thunderstorms are set to return over the region, according to the Meteorological Department.

As the earlier depression has moved to the Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast, some parts of the State particularly in the north, are likely to receive light to moderate rain, said officials.

After a relatively warm day, a few areas in Chennai received light rain on Friday evening.

Convective activity

The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Madhavaram recorded less than 1 cm of rain till 6 p.m. Such convective activity will trigger rain for a few more days.

Officials said similar thunderstorm activity would continue till October 20. For the next two days, districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, Nagapattinam and Krishnagiri, are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

On Saturday, rainfall may be heavy in one or two places in Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupathur districts. While days may be hot in Chennai with the temperature hovering around 36 degree Celsius, convective activity will bring thundershowers in some areas during evening.

Delayed withdrawal

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said weather systems were forming continuously in the Bay of Bengal due to the delayed withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.

Another low pressure area is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal around October 19 and is expected to move towards Andhra Pradesh. This may influence rain over north Tamil Nadu till October 20. These weather systems have delayed easterly winds over the region. “We expect the northeast monsoon to set in by the month-end,” Mr. Balachandran added.