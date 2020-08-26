Chennai will get light rain over the next two days

CHENNAI

26 August 2020 00:29 IST

Live weather updates introduced for four suburbs

Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts, including Chennai, will experience light showers over the next few days, while places around 14 interior districts are likely to benefit from a fairly widespread spell of rain.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a weak trough in westerlies running from Rayalaseema to south Tamil Nadu and convective activity would trigger thunderstorms, which may be heavy up to 12 cm, in one or two places.

Cloudy conditions would prevail over Chennai and light rain could occur in some areas. The day temperature in the city would be around 34 degree Celsius like on Tuesday, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Live updates for suburbs

The Meteorological Department has introduced live weather updates in four areas of Chennai district — Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam, Ennore and Madhavaram — on its website. Live updates for automatic weather stations across the country have also been added.

Places in 14 districts will get moderate rainfall. Officials said districts, including Vellore, Theni, Namakkal, Madurai and Krishnagiri, would get moderate rainfall till Thursday.

Rainfall may be heavy in one or two places in six districts, including Tiruchi, Madurai and Karur. However, other places may experience light rain.

During the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Vedasandur in Dindigul received 13 cm of rainfall, followed by Musiri in Tiruchi with 9 cm.

This southwest monsoon, the State has recorded an average of nearly 27 cm of rainfall, which is in excess by 32% than its normal of 20.3 cm for the season.

The department has also warned of high swell waves of up to 2.8 m are likely to lash the coast of south Tamil Nadu from Colachel to Dhanushkodi till the midnight of Wednesday.