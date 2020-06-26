Chennai will get four additional dialysis centres in a month

The Greater Chennai Corporation will develop dialysis centres to offer free-of-cost service in four locations in a month.
Launching a dialysis centre in Valasaravakkam on Friday, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the centre had 12 beds. The number of beds would likely be increased after a few months with support from NGOs. The State government announced the development of dialysis centres in each of the 15 zones of the city.
The Corporation has commissioned dialysis centres in Nungambakkam, Perungudi, Retteri and Valasaravakkam so far. Nungambakkam dialysis centre has reported at least 26,575 patients, while Retteri registered 8599.
Additional centres will be developed in Tiruvottiyur, Injambakkam, Ambattur and Tondiarpet. The civic body has developed the dialysis centres with support from Tanker Foundation and Rotary Club.
“We welcome NGOs to support the development of more dialysis centres to help the poor,” Mr. Prakash said.
The service in the dialysis centres were offered free of cost. They also offer services to patients under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. Some of the 26 lakh residents in the low income neighbourhoods would benefit from the initiative.
