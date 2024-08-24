GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai welcomes new people, cultures: Nakshathra Nagesh

Published - August 24, 2024 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Nakshathra Nagesh

Actor and TV host Nakshathra Nagesh on how the city’s welcoming and evolving nature reflects its adaptability 

“When I was a kid, how Chennai was to now, the Gen Z kids’ preferences - Korean restaurants, Korean culture – the city is welcoming, you know, kind of like adapted to all of it. I think this is one of those cities that is adaptable to its people. 

Vandhaarai vaazha vaikkum Chennai (Chennai, which gives a livelihood for those who arrive) kind of translates to everything else as well, not just people, also cultures and opinions, all of that is so welcomed in Chennai. So that’s something that I feel makes Chennai very special.” 

Ms. Nagesh’s favourite hangout spots 

“I think Bessy beach because I have a deep connection with that place. Then, Pondy Bazaar has become my newfound love. I spend my time, my money there. There is something so magical about it. Number 3 would probably be Anna Nagar now because I feel like in like a totally different context where I’m like, wow, how is this happening? Because I remember once randomly, we went to Anna Nagar after midnight and it still had so much life and it’s not just young kids, there were aunties, kitty party gangs, thulping pongal and biryani. It was nice to see all of that.”

Scan the QR code to watch the video or visit: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_Ap5TySIZn/?igsh=b3ViODZqYnJwam84 

