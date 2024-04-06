Chennai Weekend Clickers to have a photo exhibition at  Lalit Kala Academi this month

April 06, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

In a digest of information about themselves that Chennai Weekend Clickers (CWC) shared with The Hindu Downtown, they explained how every photograph is delicately poised at the cusp of recognition and oblivion. In the very moment it is savoured, a photograph is ironically beginning to be forgotten. In the digital space, visitors hardly cool their heels over one experience, but keep scrolling away to newer pastures. Time and the impatient scrolling finger do not wait for the best of photographs — that is the gist of the angst CWC expressed in its communication. In the same breath, it mentioned a remedy that is on the way. It comes as an exercise that would tear photographs (by CWC members) from the group’s social media walls and hang them framed on a physical wall for a little over a week.

Welcome to CWC’s tenth photo exhibition, scheduled from April 14 to 21 at Lalit Kala Akademi. The exhibition does not have an entry fee.

Before proceeding with the nitty-gritty of the exhibition, what kind of a creature is CWC? It is a community of photography enthusiasts who enjoy freezing sights by engaging in that process of creativity in a group setting. During weekends, they set aside time to meet together at a place in Chennai rich in photo opportunities. The group also goes on outstation photo tours.

“Fifteen years ago, there were not many photo-sharing platforms, and Flickr was commonly used for the purpose. Flickr is in fact an older version of social media,” says Aravindan Ganesh (a CWC member) on how CWC started out with Flickr as an ally. CWC has since imprinted its pug marks across currently popular social media platforms. “Even now we are maintaining our presence in Flickr, the only extension is that we are engaging as a group prominently on Instagram. We also have a community group on WhatsApp” ”Aravindan Ganesan

It functions as a zero-overheads group. Whenever an event has to be staged, the hat is passed around. A CWC communication states that the group does not charge a membership fee.

The digital presence Chennai Weekend Clickers is present on: Flickr — https://www.flickr.com/groups/c-w-c Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/ChennaiWeekendClickers/ Instagram — https:// www.instagram.com/Chennaiweekendclickers

Members are from various professions and united by an interest in photography, says Aravindan Ganesan (one of the members) and he is quick to add that the group is free of hierarchy. “The choice of a place to explore during the weekend for photo opportunities is made through an online discussion by all members,” says Aravindan.

Formed in 2009 and now around 18,000 members strong, the group is active on Flickr, Facebook and Instagram.

CWC X — as the tenth edition is called — follows the format that characterised the past editions. CWC X is special as the previous exhibition happened in 2019, the pandemic causing the group to discontinue with the tradition.

“CWC X has multiple categories. The first one is the ‘Debut’ category, featuring whoever has entered the CWC fold in the last one year. The photos they have taken in the last one year during the photo walks on Saturdays and Sundays as well as during the travel programmes can be submitted. Through a process of curation, the best among those images will be selected for the exhibition. Then there is the ‘Solo’ category which features works of those those who have graduated past the Debut category and have a body of work or a special project to show. ‘Open’ category is as the name suggests, open to all, even non-members — each participant can display one or two images. The fourth category is ‘Instafest’ where selected photos are given a 30-day shelf life on Instagram,” elaborates Aravindan.

Large-sized prints and frames cost, and how does CWC meet the expenditure of a physical exhibition?

Says Aravindan: “CWC being entirely non-monetary in its focus, it curates the pictures and spells out the monetary cost that has to be recovered from each participant. In addition to the the cost of making prints and frames, the cost of hiring a gallery will be shared by the participants.”