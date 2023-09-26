Chennai water board will not accept cash for tax and charges from October 1

September 26, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will not accept cash for water, sewer tax and charges payments after September 30.

From October 1, payments can be done digitally, through e-seva centres, online, cheque and demand draft payments. Cash counters will not function from October 1. This is to avoid queues in counters and encourage hassle-free digital transactions, a press release said.

The water board has provided boxes to drop cheques and demand drafts in all its area depot offices. Consumers may remit payments through UPI, QR code and PoS modes, the release said.