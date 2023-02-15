Chennai water board warns owners of sewer lorries against operating without licence

February 15, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has warned of stringent action against owners of sewage lorries operating without licence in the city.

The water board has listed 22 decanting points across the city where sewage collected through lorries in unserved areas can be disposed.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department recently came out with “Septage Management Regulations and Operative Guidelines” to prevent release of raw sewage into waterbodies and waterways.

A press release said the decanting points include sewage treatment plants and various sewage pumping stations across the city. Some of the designated sewage pumping stations include the ones in Madhavaram, Kilpauk, Indira Nagar, Adyar, Nesapakkam, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

Owners of sewer lorries can get application forms from CMWSSB area offices and apply for licences to clear sewage from areas that are yet to be covered with underground sewer network.