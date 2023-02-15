ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai water board warns owners of sewer lorries against operating without licence

February 15, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CMWSSB has listed 22 decanting points across the city to dispose of sewage from the areas that do not have underground drainage network

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has warned of stringent action against owners of sewage lorries operating without licence in the city.

The water board has listed 22 decanting points across the city where sewage collected through lorries in unserved areas can be disposed.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department recently came out with “Septage Management Regulations and Operative Guidelines” to prevent release of raw sewage into waterbodies and waterways.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A press release said the decanting points include sewage treatment plants and various sewage pumping stations across the city. Some of the designated sewage pumping stations include the ones in Madhavaram, Kilpauk, Indira Nagar, Adyar, Nesapakkam, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

Owners of sewer lorries can get application forms from CMWSSB area offices and apply for licences to clear sewage from areas that are yet to be covered with underground sewer network.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US