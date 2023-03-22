Chennai water board starts issuing licences to private sewage lorries amid demand for stringent steps to curb unauthorised dumpling of sludge

March 22, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a step to reduce water pollution in the city, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has started issuing licences to private sewer lorries clearing sewage from the peripheral areas that do not have underground drainage network.

However, residents want stringent steps to be taken and vigilance to be strengthened as the problem of unauthorised dumping of sludge continued to persist in the peripheral areas, particularly around Maduravoyal and Porur.

According to the Septage Management Regulations and Operative Guidelines brought out early this year, only registered operators are allowed to remove sewage from the septic tanks in houses and commercial establishments.

The board has identified a minimum of 120 sewage lorries that decant sewage at its facilities regularly. Of these, owners of 90 lorries have applied for licence so far. Officials said that nearly 52 licences have been provided so far.

On an average, nearly 950 to 1,000 trips are operated daily to decant sewage collected from peripheral areas to 22 identified decanting points. The water agency has accelerated the licensing process and has set March 31 as the deadline for applying for licence. It has warned of stern action against lorries operating without licences.

Last month, the water board seized four lorries that were found dumping sewage in open space, including in Sholinganallur and also levied hefty fine.

Residents, however, said vigilance must be increased particularly at night.

Balaji Srinivasan, a resident of Mogappair West, said: “I noticed a private lorry disposing raw sewage in the open drain along service road of Chennai Bypass near Vanagaram toll plaza a few days ago. Some lorries dump sewage along the Cooum near Maduravoyal during late night hours.”

There has been a marginal reduction in such pollution by private lorries. G. Satish of Semmencheri said sewage disposal in Buckingham Canal has slightly reduced. But it is often difficult to track these lorries at night. The water agency and local bodies must maintain records of movement of the lorries from the point of sewage collection to decanting point.

The septage management guideline has specified ₹200 to be decanting fee per trip and licence valid for two years must be provided for a fee of ₹2,000. These lorries need to have GPS equipment.