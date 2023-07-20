Chennai water board signs pact with WATCO to implement 24-hour supply project in two zones

July 20, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) on Thursday to implement the round-the-clock drinking water supply project in two zones of the city on a pilot basis.

The project is set to cover areas such as Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, West Mambalam, Ashok Nagar, T. Nagar and Saidapet, falling under Wards 127 and 142 in Kodambakkam Zone (10) and Kotturpuram, Besant Nagar, Guindy, Adyar, Ekkaduthangal and Taramani falling under Wards 168 and 180 in Adyar Zone (13).

WATCO, which has implemented a similar project in Puri, will be the nodal agency and prepare a detailed project report and also prepare the bid documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru was present during the signing of MoU in Chennai. The ₹1,958.25-crore project to provide round-the-clock drinking water supply was announced in the demands for grants by Municipal Administration and Water Supply department under the 2022-23 State budget, said a press release.

With a concept to enable the use of water directly from the tap for drinking and cooking instead of in tanks and sumps, the CMWSSB plans to improve the existing distribution system in the two zones on a pilot basis.

Under the project, the capacity of the water distribution infrastructure, including the overhead tanks and storage sumps, would be increased. There are plans to replace old pipelines and cover unserved streets. Water would be supplied only to that particular ward from the overhead tank after disconnecting all interlinked pipelines to ensure equitable supply.

The CMWSSB is implementing a similar project in Wards 149 and 152 in Valasaravakkam. The ₹69.64-crore project, which is nearing completion, is aimed at supplying 10 million litres of water a day to 8,200 household connections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.