Chennai water board seals commercial building for non-payment of tax arrears

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) sealed a commercial building, Spartan and Co. on Arcot Road, Sai Nagar falling under Zone 11 due to long-pending arrears since 2015. According to sources, the assessee had not paid an arrear of ₹1.85 lakh despite several notices seeking to remit the dues.

The water agency has so far collected ₹250 crore as water and sewerage tax and arrears for the first half yearly period between April and September.