Chennai

Chennai water board seals commercial building for non-payment of tax arrears

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) sealed a commercial building, Spartan and Co. on Arcot Road, Sai Nagar falling under Zone 11 due to long-pending arrears since 2015. According to sources, the assessee had not paid an arrear of ₹1.85 lakh despite several notices seeking to remit the dues.

The water agency has so far collected ₹250 crore as water and sewerage tax and arrears for the first half yearly period between April and September.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
taxes and duties
water supply
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2022 8:34:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-water-board-seals-commercial-building-for-non-payment-of-tax-arrears/article65910471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY