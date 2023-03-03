Chennai water board prepares assets and utility maps using geo spatial technique

March 03, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an effort to manage and operate its network seamlessly, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Boad (CMWSSB) is preparing assets and utility maps using geo spatial techniques.

The water agency has received a fund of ₹17.80 crore recently to set up a dedicated global information system centre at its head office in Chintadripet. The work to prepare utility maps had been taken up under the Asian Development Bank-assisted Tamil Nadu Urban Flagship Investment Programme.

The fund has been sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 to establish a control room, survey instruments and recruit dedicated GIS team. Tender process is on for establishing the control room.

The officials said plans were afoot to map the existing infrastructure and geotag locations, including street tanks. “We already maintain records of the existing pipeline infrastructure. But we sometimes face hiccups at the worksites while shifting lines or digging for repair work because of the enormous changes on the roads and encroachments over the decades. Road boundaries have changed in many places,” said an official.

GIS mapping of utilities is already being done as part of the new projects to provide infrastructure in merged areas. The utility mapping is being done streetwise and whenever repair work is taken up at zones.

The technique would help identify issues such as leaks and water contamination once the existing infrastructure is mapped. The board’s GIS assets and utility maps would be interlinked with those developed by the Greater Chennai Corporation. This would help detect illegal sewer connections in storm-water drains as well, the officials said.

The water board has drinking water pipelines running to a length of 5,247 km in the network and sewer pipelines running to a length of 4,093 km across the city. Utility mapping would improve efficiency of the operation and maintenance of network. It would help coordinate with other agencies while shifting pipelines and minimise damages. The work is expected to be completed in a year.