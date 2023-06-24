ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai water board cuts surcharge on delayed payment of tax

June 24, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has reduced the monthly surcharge levied on defaulters of water, sewer tax and charges from 1.25% to 1% with effect from July 1.

A press release said the water agency had been collecting surcharge for delayed payment of tax and charges. It has requested consumers to remit the amount within the stipulated period to avoid surcharge. Besides payment through cheque or cash in its offices, consumers may also pay through www.cmwssb.tn.gov.in, QR code, UPI and PoS methods.

