HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai water board cuts surcharge on delayed payment of tax

June 24, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has reduced the monthly surcharge levied on defaulters of water, sewer tax and charges from 1.25% to 1% with effect from July 1.

A press release said the water agency had been collecting surcharge for delayed payment of tax and charges. It has requested consumers to remit the amount within the stipulated period to avoid surcharge. Besides payment through cheque or cash in its offices, consumers may also pay through www.cmwssb.tn.gov.in, QR code, UPI and PoS methods.

Related Topics

Chennai / water supply / taxes and duties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.