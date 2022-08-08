Chennai water board begins work on four sewage pumping stations

The Chennai water board is building four sewage pumping stations in Adyar zone to prevent flow of untreated wastewater into the Velachery lake

Work was started on Monday to construct four sewage pumping stations in Adyar zone. This is expected to reduce pollution of the Velachery lake.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru laid the foundation stone for the ₹7.35-crore project to be executed by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) at Mosque Colony, Maduvinkarai. The pumping station would have a capacity to pump 1.10 million litres of sewage generated by a population of about 15,000 in Ward 174.

Similarly, three sewage pumping stations would be built in Ward 175 covering Kakkan Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Sastry Nagar, Velachery 100 Feet Road and the streets near the Raj Bhavan Canal. These stations would handle sewage generated by a population of 17,000 and prevent it from flowing into the Velachery lake, said Mr. Nehru.

The Minister said the water board had been desilting the sewer network across the city every week, using 500 machines. Explaining the progress of work on underground drainage network, the Minister said 17 peripheral areas in the city were provided a sewer network at a cost of ₹754.51 crore while eight more areas would be brought under the sewer network at a cost of ₹525.77 crore. Once this was completed, a population of 4.50 lakh would have sewer connections.

Revised DPR

A revised detailed project report is being prepared to cover 16 more areas with underground drainage network and some streets in Madhavaram which were left out of the scheme, at a cost of ₹2,810 crore.

Bids would be called for projects in Injambakkam, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai and Uthandi once the government order was issued, said a press release.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Mayor R. Priya and CMWSSB managing director R. Kirlosh Kumar were present.