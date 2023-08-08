Chennai water board adopts smart solutions to identify blocks and leaks in pipelines

August 08, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

In its efforts to curtail transmission and distribution loss in its waterlines and detect leaks in sewer network, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is deploying robots, on a pilot basis, to patrol the network in core areas and identify the problems.

To fast-track identification of problems, the water agency is deploying robots to study the condition of the infrastructure. With cameras for its eyes, these machines detect exact location of leaks and blocks and send reports based on which action is taken, said the officials. The water board plans to procure four more robots.

Officials said the water agency has tied up with Solinas Integrity Pvt. Ltd., an IIT-Madras incubated start-up, to use Endobot, an electronically powered robot that resembles a small tank with wheels to inspect the water lines. It is now used in zones 11 and 14 to inspect the lines for damages.

Vasanth Senthamil, senior business development manager (south India markets), Solinas, said with multiple sensors and laser profiling, an Endobot can inspect pipelines of 90-900 mm diameter and detect 15 types of issues such as leaks, dent, corrosion and water contamination. The visual data captured is transmitted to the user’s computer. With 3 to 4 lakh images uploaded on its dashboard, the robot will compare pictures and suggest artificial intelligence-based interventions.

Endobot can identify problems by digging a small pit for line inspection within a few hours. It helps save time, manpower and number of pits dug. It can navigate lines at a depth of 5-15 feet. Tree roots penetration was identified as a key cause in one of the localities, he added.

Homosep, AI-based robot that can clean the septic tank and machine hole without manual intervention, may also be used in Chennai.

Helium used

Another technology to use helium gas to check for leaks in water pipelines is being engaged in some areas like Vyasarpadi on a trial basis. The work will be completed within two days.

Sources in Suez India Pvt. Ltd., which has been roped in by the water board, said helium gas was inserted in water lines and sample from households from the area were lifted to check if helium had travelled the full length of the pipeline. Small 10 mm holes are drilled every 2 metres in pipelines to check if helium gas rises above ground.

