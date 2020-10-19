Chennai wakes up to overcast skies

North Tamil Nadu will continue to experience rainfall till Tuesday, says IMD

Residents of the city woke up to an overcast sky and rain on Sunday. The same weather pattern may continue till Tuesday over north Tamil Nadu, according to the Meteorological Department.

Rainfall in several areas brought down the day temperature by several notches in the city. On Sunday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenamabakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 26.6 degree Celsius and 26.5 degree Celsius, which is nearly 6 degree Celsius lower than the average for the day. Some localities in the city will experience thunderstorms till Tuesday.

The maximum temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a low pressure area was expected to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Monday and aid in rainfall over parts of the State, particularly the coastal region, till Tuesday. Some interior areas will also have chances of thunderstorms. Weather systems brewing in the Bay of Bengal would keep the southwest monsoon active over Tamil Nadu.

During the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, many places recorded moderate to heavy rainfall. Perungalur in Pudukottai district and Vallam in Thanjavur district registered the highest amount of rainfall for the day at 13 cm.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said convective activity and upper air circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh coast had triggered rainfall over the region.

Scattered downpour

The Meteorological Department said one or two places in 15 districts, including Karur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Ranipet and Theni, would receive heavy to very heavy rain on Monday. Downpours would be fairly widespread and of light to moderate intensity in other districts, it added.

The Department also warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea as squally wind, with speeds reaching up to 55 kmph, were likely to prevail over the west-central Bay of Bengal and along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday.