Chennai volunteers preparing flood report to be submitted to Deputy Chief Minister

The volunteer group that coordinated with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for compiling problem areas during the recent rain, will submit its report to the Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The volunteer group, which contributed to a report on the December 2023 floods earlier this year, is preparing recommendations for additional measures to be taken to ensure better preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.

The group members have plans to conduct a comparative study on Cyclone Michaung and the recent heavy rains, and may update themselves or come up with a better plan for areas that still need significant improvement.

Sneha Rajeev, one among the two who compiled the flood report, said the volunteer team, comprising over 13,000 registered individuals, worked both on the ground and online, responding to requests from affected residents and coordinating with the GCC officials. “We understand that urbanisation really does play a major factor in how a city can navigate through times of crisis such as these,” she said.

Pending work on stormwater drains (SWDs) and addressing plastic waste in drains are seen as crucial to reducing water stagnation in these areas, is among the suggestions.

For future rains, this experience will be a valuable lesson, Ms. Sneha Rajeev said. Volunteers, besides working closely with the government, would also be more structured in ensuring that they don’t stray far from their place of residence and raise awareness among people not to panic and hoard essentials, an act which leads to a price increase and non-availability of essentials for all.

“Similarly, we also noticed the importance of making heightened parking spaces available for vehicle owners, as well as ensuring people from low-lying areas are provided with post-rain relief measures. These points would be taken to the concerned authorities in due time,” she added.

