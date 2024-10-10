GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Volunteers organises a conclave of changemakers and credible causes

Published - October 10, 2024 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K.J. Praveen Kumar, Regional Deputy Commissioner - Central, Greater Chennai Corporation, C.K. Ranganathan, chairman and managing director, Cavin Kare Pvt Ltd, Rev. Dr. A. Louis Arockiaraj S.J, Principal, Loyola College, and Rajeev Mecheri, Director, Giving Matters Foundation at the second edition of Giving Matters 2024. 

K.J. Praveen Kumar, Regional Deputy Commissioner - Central, Greater Chennai Corporation, C.K. Ranganathan, chairman and managing director, Cavin Kare Pvt Ltd, Rev. Dr. A. Louis Arockiaraj S.J, Principal, Loyola College, and Rajeev Mecheri, Director, Giving Matters Foundation at the second edition of Giving Matters 2024.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chennai Volunteers in association with the Outreach Department of Loyola College organised the second edition of ‘Giving Matters 2024’, a conclave of changemakers and credible causes, that brought together volunteers, non-profit organisations, institutions, corporates and individuals who believed that giving matters, on Thursday.

This year’s conclave, included an NGO Fair, which presented a platform for over 50 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Chennai, to showcase the products they make, the cause they work for and their volunteering requirements, according to a press release.

C.K. Ranganathan, chairman and managing director, Cavin Kare Pvt Ltd., and Praveen Kumar, Regional Deputy Commissioner - Central, Greater Chennai Corporation participated. They presented corporate volunteering and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards.

A panel discussion on evolving trends of corporate volunteering and CSR was held. The panelists, included Aarti Madhusudan of Governance Counts, Jibby Mathew, Lead CSR, Ford Motor Company, Saisheela, Community Impact Lead, Paypal and Virgil D’Sami, founder, Arunodhaya Centre for Street Children.

“Today’s conclave highlights the power of collaboration among key stakeholders, to support and uplift the social sector — NGOs, volunteers, institutions, corporates, social organisations, professionals and the government. They all came together with one belief, that giving back matters,” Rinku Mecheri, founder, Chennai Volunteers, said, according to the release.

Chennai Volunteers is a social initiative of Giving Matters Foundation. It has partnered with over 100 NGOs and institutions in the city for the past 13 years.

