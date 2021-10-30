A beginner’s guide to birdwatching in Chennai

Chennai

Where should a budding birder in Chennai go, for their first sighting? When is the best time of day? What are the biggest Dos and Don’ts? As the winter migration picks up pace and Chennai’s birders anticipate healthy numbers of winged guests, they spell out some handy tips for first-time birdwatchers

Two weeks ago, Umesh Mani and his friend Srinivas Daripineni drove to the backwaters of Muttukadu, hoping to catch sight of some of the usual birds that migrate there each winter.

What they saw instead was a broad-billed sandpiper, a bird that hardly ever visits this particular coastline. “Ours must have been the third or fourth sighting in 30 years,” says Mani, adding, “We got to see it for only about 15 seconds before it took off.” There is no doubt about the sighting though, since the duo managed to take some record shots within those few seconds. And though those photos are not sharp enough to be shown off on social media, they are distinct enough to document, for posterity, the bird’s unusual visit.

Chance observations — and even common sightings — by birders like these go a long way in our understanding of the natural world, if uploaded to citizen science platforms diligently. Because, as naturalist M Yuvan points out, field researchers and experts cannot possibly be at all points of the planet at all times. He gives an example: “The black kite has a very complex migration pattern and flight path, across many countries. It was fully understood only because of multiple sightings reported on the online birding platform eBird, from different places at different times.” No one person could have traced it.

So if you, dear reader, are planning to pick up your binoculars and give birdwatching a try, you might just be contributing to a greater process. The activity can be fun, insightful and educational, provided it is done right.

For starters, one has to know where to go. Says Yuvan, “There are three kinds of habitats, each of which attracts different kinds of birds. The first is shrubs and grasslands, which is where you can find a lot of harriers and larks. The second is wetlands — these can be freshwater or coastal. Freshwater wetlands, like Pallikarnai and Perumbakkam, are where you get large flocks of grey-headed lapwing and other such birds. Coastal wetlands are where you can find waders, like the sand plover. And then you have forest birds — that go for spaces with good tree cover, even children’s parks — like the pied crested cuckoo and orange-headed thrush. The latter is a resident bird, proof of the fact that one does not need to wait for winter migrants to enjoy birding (though the extra guests do make it exciting). A small bird with vibrant colouring, it is being increasingly spotted now at Semmozhi Poonga and Anna Nagar Tower Park, informs Yuvan.

He adds, “The Tower Park is also where cuckoos and forest wagtails are being sighted. Pittas are also being spotted at Semmozhi Poonga and Anna Nagar Tower Park,” Yuvan adds.

Top of the list Pallikarnai marshlands

Perumbakkam marshlands

Muttukadu backwaters

Kelambakkam backwaters

Pittas, particularly, are migratory birds that cross long distances and are prone to exhaustion. Reports of them crash-landing in Chennai balconies abound already, and the best thing to do is leave them be in peace so they have time to revive. Interestingly, Pitta habitats include something most gardens used to have in plenty, before the era of manicured lawns. “They like undergrowth and leaf litter. Piles of leaves used to be common in parks and gardens. But now, everyone sweeps them away to look tidy,” muses Yuvan.

When and how

Knowing where to go and what to look for is not enough. As birder Sriram Chatty states, if you plan to have a comfortable breakfast and then head out birding on a sunny Sunday, you are not likely to see much. “Golden hour of the morning [the first hour after sunrise, birders’ favourite time of day] is the best time to see birds; so are the last 20 minutes before sunset,” he says.

Keep safety in mind: birding often involves uneven terrain and remote spaces. “Go in groups of three or four, and wear covered clothing,” advises Mani.

Greater Crested Tern | Photo Credit: Umesh Mani

He continues, for the birds’ sake, “Make sure your clothes are earthy colours, not bright. And remember that birds are alert and jittery, especially when on the edge of water and land. Don’t take more than a few short, quiet steps at a time and don’t startle them. It is best if you stay still where you are for a while, so that the birds get used to your presence and go about their business.” He adds, with a laugh, “It is easier — and kinder — than trying to chase them.”

All in a day’s drive

Sriram, who has been birding for a little over two years, points out that there are a number of wooded areas a few hours’ drive from Chennai, near Siruseri that have good scope for birdwatching.

“If you head from Vandalur towards Thiruporur, there are reserved forests in a 19-kilometre stretch, between Thiruporur junction and Chengalpattu. They have plenty of peafowl. To see them fly is quite fantastic.”