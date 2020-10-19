Chennai traffic policeman’s bike stolen

CHENNAI

19 October 2020 04:44 IST

Two suspects stole a two-wheeler and breathalyser from a traffic sub-inspector in Perambur while he and other personnel were busy checking vehicles near the Perambur flyover late on Saturday.

The victim, Balamurali, is a sub-inspector with the Traffic Enforcement Wing in Perambur.

During vehicle checks, the personnel stopped two men on a bike. While the policemen were busy checking other motorists, the duo drove off with Mr. Balamurali’s bike, which was parked nearby, and the breathalyser which was kept on it.

Advertising

Advertising

The Sembium police are searching for the accused.