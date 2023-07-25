Chennai Traffic Police to rationalise speed limit for vehicles after 20 years

July 25, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has decided to revise the speed limits for vehicles. The speed limits were set in 2003.

After installing speed guns at 10 locations across the city last month, the police said if vehicles exceeded speed limit of 40 kmph., the owners would be issued challan instantly. However, the decision was kept in abeyance as it drew criticism and the police said the speed guns would be used only for research purposes.

A committee headed by Kapilkumar C. Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, held its first meeting on Tuesday. Mr. Kapilkumar said the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police had formed the committee to decide about revising the speed limits for vehicles. A meeting was held with all stakeholders along with experts from Anna University and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), members of citizen action groups, regional transport officers and traffic police officers.

“We have studied the practice in other big cities in the country on speed limits. We discussed rationalising the speed limit in the city and will communicate our decision to the government. After getting necessary approval, we will implement it,” he said.

Awareness campaign

Earlier, as part of a strategy to reduce the accident rate, Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore inaugurated special traffic awareness programme on Tuesday at E.V.R. Salai and E.V.K. Sampath Salai junction in coordination with Traffic Wardens.

Mr. Rathore joined them in the campaign to create awareness and distributed helmets to two-wheeler riders. The recipients signed an undertaking to wear helmets while riding. Then the Commissioner addressed the road users at the junction on the need to follow traffic rules to avert accidents and distributed certificates to schoolchildren in appreciation of their role in creating traffic awareness.

About 120 schoolchildren, who are trained in safety, sensitised the motorists at the junction during stop signal on wearing helmet, using seat belt, avoiding cell phone while driving and obeying stop line by way of an enactment and displaying placards.

Mr. Kapilkumar told presspersons that compared to 2021, the deaths due to road accidents were reduced to 508 from 573 last year. However, the first six months of this year recorded 241 fatalities which shows a reduction in death rate compared to last year due to various steps and initiatives, including sensitisation of road users to traffic rules and strict enforcement.

Clarifying the repeated imposition of fines on the overloading of vehicles, Mr. Kapilkumar said: “We have instructed the officers not to allow the vehicle which was fined for overloading at one point. Normally, our officers don’t allow the vehicle and motorist who are caught driving under the influence of alcohol are fined. Similar methods should be followed while handling the overloaded vehicles as well. But a fine can be imposed again if the violation continues. For instance, if a motorist was fined for not wearing a helmet at a junction, then the same person goes to another junction without helmet and again he will be imposed fine. That is the rule for repeated violation.”

The Additional Commissioner said there was no fixed target for traffic police officers to book cases and added that traffic would not be affected as a few officers were on the job of checking the vehicles during peak hours.

