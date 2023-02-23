Chennai traffic police to check parking lots, fine owners of vehicles with defective number plates

February 23, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kapilkumar C. Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, on Thursday said special drive will be conducted on February 25 at parking lots in Chennai to crack down on defective number plates and first time violators will be fined ₹500.

Addressing reporters here, Mr. Saratkar said: “Vehicles can’t ply without number plates or defective number plates. Special awareness drive was conducted in the last three weeks asking motorists to correct their number plates. Our personnel will go to all parking areas and register cases against owners of vehicles with defective number plates. The repeat offenders will attract a fine of ₹1,500.”

Wrong side driving

Meanwhile, a special drive was organised for three days from Monday to Wednesday to contain wrong side driving by the motorists. In the drive, 15,239 cases were booked and ₹51.27 lakh was collected as fine and the offenders were asked to pay the fine on the spot, he said.

Mr. Saratkar said the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has opened various social media handles to reach out to the public to receive inputs on traffic obstructions and violations. Similarly, GCTP receives complaints on WhatsApp number 9003130103.

Over 1,267 violations were brought to the notice of the GCTP in the last two months through Twitter and 90.5% of the complaints were disposed of and the same was shared with the Tweeters. Similarly, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has 1,01,734 followers on Facebook and Instagram (chennaitrafficpolice) has 5,256 followers

Mostly, violations relating to riders, pillion riders not wearing helmet, unauthorised parking of vehicles on platforms, vehicles causing traffic obstruction, vehicles with no or defective number plates and triples riding are posted for prompt action by the GCTP in social media platforms.

The inputs are verified before being forwarded to the officers concerned for taking appropriate action, he said.