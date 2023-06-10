Chennai traffic police officer performs puja at accident zone, draws superior’s ire

June 10, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - CHENNAI

A special sub-inspector of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police arranged for a puja to be performed “ward off evil” at an accident-prone zone on the Maduravoyal-Vanagaram-Poonamallee Road.

Frequent road accidents have been reported from this arterial stretch, which is one of the busiest roads in the city. Two persons died in accidents on the road recently. On Thursday, a special sub-inspector of the traffic police performed a puja at the junction with pumpkins and lit camphor to “ward off the evil eye”.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapilkumar C. Saratkar said: “It is a case of a well-intentioned, but completely avoidable act by an individual officer who took his personal belief too far. In a momentary lapse of judgment, he failed to differentiate between his personal and professional behaviour. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police believes in only rational and scientific analysis and study of the causes and remedies for accidents and is committed to such time-tested and innovative good practices. The officer concerned has been withdrawn from duty and has reported to the control room.”

